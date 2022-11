PARSIPPANY — Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills General Meeting will hold its next General Meeting on November 28 at 7:00 p.m.

The meeting is at the Lake Parsippany Rescue & Recovery Building, 100 Centerton Drive.

This is one of their favorite meetings of the year! Once the business meeting ended members filled containers with cookies and hard candies that are distributed to local nursing homes.

For more information email womansclubofpth@gmail.com or call Ginny at (973) 887-0336.

Related

Comments

Comments