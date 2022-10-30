Library Receives “PLA Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive” Grant

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library System is among 160 libraries nationwide to conduct digital literacy training funded by PLA Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive. The PLA Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive, supported by AT&T, provides support to libraries of all sizes to conduct digital literacy training in their communities and help close the digital divide.

With the help of a local instructor who is fluent in Gujarati and Hindi, the Library will offer basic digital skills classes in both of these languages.

“The mission of libraries has always been about equitable access to information, literacy, learning, and culture. In the age of COVID-19, this mission has only become vital as libraries have played a critical role in keeping communities connected and online,” said PLA President Maria McCauley. “A 2020 PLA survey found that about 88% of public libraries provide some form of digital literacy support, but only 42% offer formal classes. Staffing and funding were the top barriers to providing technology training. AT&T’s investment with PLA and public libraries nationwide will boost access to digital literacy skills for the most vulnerable in our communities.” PLA’s free training site, Digitallearn.org, helps community members build skills and confidence using technology. Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library System will help patrons utilize these resources in an upcoming workshop that will be conducted in person, in Gujarati and Hindi, at the Main Library on November 12 and December 10.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library System, Main Library is located at 449 Halsey Road.

Related

Comments

Comments