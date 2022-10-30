Congratulations Parsippany Hills High School Senior Jonah Lance

PARSIPPANY — Jonah Lance was selected by Coach Dave Albano and Athletic Director Todd Ricker to receive a 2022 Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year Plaque.

This award is presented to one individual from each member school who demonstrates a selfless commitment to his community, his school, his teammates, and his peers.

These individuals have set the bar high, and the Super Football Conference is proud to present them with the 2022 Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year Plaque.

Each candidate will be honored at a New York Jets game, and they will have the opportunity to be selected as the 2022 Steve DiGregorio Man of the Year for the entire conference and will be recognized at the Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year Press Conference at Met Life Stadium.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, November 2022. Click here to view.