Kiwanis Key Club Held “Halloween at the High”

PARSIPPANY — The Key Club hosted another successful “Halloween at the High” on Friday, October 28.

Students from various clubs, including, Key Club, were dressed for Halloween and supervised the games, face painting, or just handed out candy to the children.

Witches, Dragons, Mirabel Dresses and Disney Encanto were among the costumes children of all ages walked the hallways and rooms of Parsippany High School. The classrooms and gym were packed with games for the children to play.

Key Club is the oldest and largest service program for high school students. It is a student-led organization that teaches leadership through service to others. Members of the Kiwanis International family, and Key Club members build themselves as they build their schools and communities.

In addition to hosting Halloween at the High for children in the community, reads to Parsippany elementary school students in the SKIP program, assists at a local daycare center, and much more.

The Parsippany High School Key Club is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany.

