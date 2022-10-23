MCRC Holds Luncheon for Paul DeGroot

PARSIPPANY — Morris County Republican Club and Chatham Mayor Ashley Felice held a luncheon to honor Paul DeGroot at Bruno’s Italian Bistro, Parsippany.

Paul DeGroot comes from a blue-collar family with respect for conservative values such as hard work, discipline, and helping others. Born and raised in Passaic County to a firefighter dad and a homemaker mom, he went to public schools in Clifton, commuted to Montclair State College, and went on to graduate from the University of Maryland with a degree in political science. While there, he joined the College Republicans and did a six-month internship on Capitol Hill for a local congressman.

Paul attended the Widener University School of Law in Delaware; He was awarded his Juris Doctorate in 1993. In 1996, DeGroot went to work for the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office in a career that spanned 25 years. DeGroot ultimately was promoted to Chief Prosecutor for the Homicide, Narcotics, and Government Corruption units. He was involved in 100 trials and closed thousands of cases.

Paul along with his wife Sharon, are the parents of two young children and are homeowners who live in Montville.

Parent’s Rights in Education: Paul supports all parents’ right to be part of curriculum decisions in their children’s schools. He opposes indoctrinating our students with leftist ideology. Paul will work with parents to make sure our public school curriculum teaches students marketable skills, not socialist propaganda.

American Liberty and Freedom: Paul opposes government lockdowns of businesses and schools – and the abuse of federal and state power on Americans. He opposes executive edicts during the Covid-19 pandemic that infringe on personal liberty.

The U.S. Constitution: Paul is an ardent supporter of following the U.S. Constitution and interpreting it as written by our Founding Fathers. He opposes judges who legislate from the bench. As a prosecutor for 25 years; Paul lived with the Constitution every day.

Energy Independence: Paul Supports energy independence for America. Under President Biden, oil prices have skyrocketed from $41.9 a barrel in 2020 to more than $100 today. The increase is felt by every family and business in America

The American Economy – Besides energy independence, Paul supports measures to cut inflation and a national tax policy that creates strong industries and good-paying jobs for Americans. To compete with China, America needs less regulation on businesses.

Border Security: Illegal immigrants are flooding into our country from our Southern Border. They are coming from all corners of the globe and most are unvetted. The progressives like Mikie Sherril are encouraging this mass invasion of our country and supporting President Biden’s policy of secretly dispersing illegal aliens to all corners of the United States. Paul will fight for U.S. Border Security.

NY Times – October 22, 2021- A record 1.7 million migrants from around the world were encountered trying to enter the United States illegally in 2021… capping a year of chaos at the southern border, which has emerged as one of the most formidable challenges for the Biden administration. It was the highest number of illegal crossings recorded since at least 1960.

Senior Citizens: Paul supports expanding basic Medicare benefits for our senior citizens to include eyeglasses and dental. These benefits can be paid for by cutting government waste and curtailing financing to illegal immigrants.

Veterans: Paul cares about our U.S. Military veterans and believes they deserve the best opportunities and care we can provide for them. Thanking them for their service is not enough. Paul supports the rights of veterans to receive legal assistance, medical services, business & housing ownership, employment outreach, discharge upgrades, and family outreach services.

For more information about Paul DeGroot, click here.

