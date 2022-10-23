Making Strides of Parsippany Attracts Over 1,786 Participants

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio issued a “Proclamation” at Sunday’s “Making Strides Parsippany” event held in the Century Office Campus. The Mayor presented the Proclamation to event organizers Melissa Gargantiel and Kelly Stanckiewitz.

At the time this article was published the Making Strides Parsippany raised $317,911. You can still make a donation by clicking here.

More than 290,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year; There are more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors living in the US today and more than $71 million invested in breast cancer research (as of August 2021).

Music provided by DJ Bonz will keep the party going on our stage, sponsored by The Snooki Shop. Performances by dance teams and fun warm-ups will get you excited before the walk starts and throughout the morning!

Since 1993, the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer (MSABC) campaign has united communities, companies, and individuals with a collective goal to end breast cancer as we know it. Over the past two decades, the 3- to 5-mile noncompetitive walks have collectively grown into the nation’s largest and most impactful breast cancer movement providing a supportive community for courageous breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer thrivers, including caregivers, and families alike.

This year, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer celebrates its 30th anniversary and is taking place in more than 150 communities nationwide, including Parsippany.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events raise awareness and money to save lives from breast cancer. The money you raise and the donations made are helping the American Cancer Society fund innovative breast cancer research, 24/7 information and support, prevention and early detection initiatives, and so much more.

The top companies were Toyota Motor North America $13,950; Atlantic Health Systems $8,637; BASF Corporation $5,057; Siemens Healthineers $4,575; Connell Foley LLP $3,767; Bausch + Lomb $1,973; Wyndham Hotels and Resorts $1,882; Dollar Tree/Family Dollar $1,776; Select Medical $1,673; and Delta Dental of New Jersey $1,579

A personal message from Theresa MANCUSO regarding her Breast Cancer Experience:

Breast Cancer has been in my life since I was 7 years old and my grandmother, Teresa, was diagnosed. I watched her suffer through surgeries and treatments before Metastatic Breast Cancer took her from us in 1988. I was 16 years old. Just three years later, my mother, Rosemarie, was diagnosed at just 46 years old. Again, I saw one of my role models fight this disease with strength and humor. My mother was a successful business owner, a single mom, and a friend to many. She was the life of the party and everyone was always happy to see her. She was Volunteer of the Year for the local American Cancer Society. She visited many patients at their most vulnerable, right after diagnosis, through the Reach for Recovery program. She had a notebook full of patients that she would follow up with to make sure they were okay and share her experiences. I remember my mom taking me for my first mammogram when I was 22 years old. Her cancer had returned but she never wanted anyone to worry about her. She actually signed us up for our first cancer walk in South Orange in 1995, though she was already feeling the effects of advanced cancer. After fighting for five years, Metastatic Breast Cancer took her at the age of 51. I had just turned 24 and couldn’t imagine life without her. Somedays I still can’t. Though I walk in memory of my mom, I also selfishly walk for myself. In 2003, I was diagnosed with Stage I Breast Cancer at age 30. I was aggressive with surgeries and treatments but my cancer returned four years later at age 34. I was shellshocked that I was facing the same fate as the two most important women in my life. I’m now 15 years with Stage IV Metastatic Breast Cancer. I’ve done treatments, more surgeries, and a clinical trial. I remain on drugs that have cumulative side effects that don’t make my life super easy. But I am beyond blessed that I am still here and able to celebrate another walk with my wonderful friends and family! I’ve lost dozens of friends to this horrible disease. These are young women with children and should have had long lives ahead of them….we all should. The funds I’m raising will sustain critical research and provide services for people trying to cope with their own breast cancer experiences. Believe me, every dollar really does count, so I’m asking you to please donate today. Together, we can make a big difference in the fight against breast cancer. To raise funds directly for Theresa’s fundraiser, click here. Top teams were Rising to the Challenge $21,005; The Fighting Champions $18,768; Hanna’s Bananas Powered by Toyota $13,950; The Pink Striders $12,740; Making Strides in Memory of Rosemarie Mancuso $7,026; Warriors 3.0 $6,548; Team Kamdar $6,429; Las Panas $5,324; BASF Florham Park $5,057; and BASF Flanders Green4Pink $4,575. Top participants were Sylvia Samaniego $12,455; Fran Saliter $10,862; Lois Dornfeld $10,655; Susan Donaldson $7,348; Nancy Medford $5,888; Teresa Mancuso $4,575; Mary Rehus $3,559; Dayana Peck $3,338 and Sharon Spina $2,673. Apart from skin cancers, breast cancer is the most common cancer type in women. In fact, in 2019, 271,270 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed. 62,930 new cases of carcinoma in situ (CIS) will be diagnosed in women (CIS is non-invasive and is the earliest form of breast cancer). Signs and Symptoms of Breast Cancer: The most common symptom of breast cancer is a new lump or mass, but other symptoms are also possible. It’s important to have any breast change checked by a healthcare provider. For more information about the American Cancer Society and all of its programs, click here. Envision a future where our children no longer live with the threat of breast cancer and where everyone has a fair and just opportunity to prevent, find, treat, and survive this disease. By supporting the Making Strides movement, you help ensure the American Cancer Society can continue fighting for that same vision. Together, we can help fund the future of breast cancer research and programs for our loved ones today – and for the next generation. For more information on the American Cancer Society’s “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” click here. Cancer information, answers, and hope. Available every minute of every day by calling 800-227-2345.

