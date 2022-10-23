Vehicle Fire on Route 10

PARSIPPANY — The Mt. Tabor Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Route 10 West near Manor Lane for a reported vehicle fire on Wednesday, October 19 at 12:43 p.m.

Upon arrival, a landscaping truck was on fire, with an extension to the trailer and nearby brush.

Morris Plains Fire Department and the Morris Plains Fire Association was requested for an additional engine. The fire was knocked down and no injuries were reported.

Thanks to Par-Troy EMS and the Parsippany Police Department for their assistance and traffic control.

Thanks to a nearby resident for providing these great drone shots of the incident.

Photo was taken from Mt. Tabor Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.

