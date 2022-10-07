CCM to Hold Fall Open House

MORRIS COUNTY — County College of Morris (CCM) will be holding a Fall Open House packed full of informative and engaging sessions and activities, including a raffle to win a virtual reality headset.

Several academic programs will be holding showcases to provide students with deeper insight into different courses of study. Participants also will be able to tour the college’s state-of-the-art facilities, labs and studios. To obtain a solid understanding of the lay of the campus – the Land of the Titans – there will be a scavenger hunt and a raffle for those who take part. The winner will receive a Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset.

The Open House takes place Saturday, October 22, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with three starting sessions at 9:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on CCM’s campus, 214 Center Grove Road, Randolph. Registration is required and is now taking place. To register click here.

As always, the Open House will provide high school students, their families and adult learners with the opportunity to learn about the highly ranked education CCM provides to meet educational and career goals. Those attending the Open House will be able to talk with faculty and explore the more than 100 degree, certificate and professional development programs CCM offers. They also can learn about the admissions and registration process, and the support services and co-curricular programs CCM provides to ensure the success of its students. Special admissions and registration sessions also will be held for students to secure their enrollment at the college.

Included among its many distinctions, CCM is ranked #1 in New Jersey for best associate degrees and in the top 1.8 percent of the best community colleges nationwide by Intelligent. The college also continues to maintain its #1 position in the state in PayScale’s “Best Community Colleges in New Jersey by Salary Potential,” a distinction it has held for five years in a row. To apply click here.

