Celebration of Joe Bulgarini’s 100th Birthday

PARSIPPANY — Lake Parsippany resident Joe Bulgarini’s celebrated his 100th Birthday on Saturday, October 1, at Applebee’s Parsippany.

Joe was joined by his two daughters, three grandchildren, two great granddaughters, his nieces and his extended family. In addition to his family Mayor James Barberio presented Joe with a “Proclamation.” Also joining the celebration was Frank Cahill, Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development; Robert Peluso, President Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce and Board Member Ildiko Peluso.

Joe served his country with honor during WWII in the United States Army, where he achieved the rank of Sergeant T4 and was deployed to India where his unit worked to keep the Japanese forces from gaining control.

Joe and his wife Louise moved with their two daughters, Carol and Janice, to Lake Parsippany in 1966 where they created many wonderful memories together. He also served as President of the Lake Parsippany Property Owners Association.

Joe is the beloved father to Carol Elmstrom and Janice Blinder, devoted grandfather to Sharon, David and Cheryl and loving great-grandfather to Carina and Victoria.

Related

Comments

Comments