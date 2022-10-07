New Jersey’s ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program

MORRIS COUNTY — New Jersey announced a new Property Tax Relief Program which replaces the previous Homestead Benefit program and has expanded eligibility for property tax relief for Tax Year 2019. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) Property Tax Relief Program will benefit a large number of homeowners and tenants. Click Here for more information.

The deadline for filing your ANCHOR benefit application is December 30, 2022. They will begin paying ANCHOR benefits in the late Spring of 2023. ANCHOR payments will be paid in the form of a direct deposit or check, not as credits to property tax bills.

They are currently mailing ANCHOR benefit information mailers to homeowners and tenants. Allow until the first week in October to receive your mailer. Homeowners who filed a homestead benefit application last year may be able to obtain their ID and PIN numbers online. Tenants do not need an ID or PIN number to file. Click here to visit the Division’s ANCHOR page for all filing information.

Due to high call volume, the ANCHOR and Homestead Benefit Hotline may be unable to take your call at certain times.

If that occurs, please try your call at another time. Our hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

