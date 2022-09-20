Home Run Derby Competition to be Held at First Responder Day

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — The 200 Club of Morris County announced that it will be holding a Home Run Derby Competition that will be open to the public at their First Responders Day on Saturday, September 24.

The event will begin with qualifying rounds at 1:00 p.m. The finals will be held at 4:00 p.m. and will be broadcast live on Morris/Sussex Sports.

You may be able to sign up on the day of the event, but in order to ensure a spont email Tom Ace Gallagher directly with all of your contact information to acegallagher@gmail.com.

The 200 Club of Morris County is hosting this inaugural event which will bring together first responders, their families, and members of communities throughout Morris County for a day of friendly competitions and fun for kids of all ages.

The event will be held on Saturday, September 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Whippany Park High School, 165 Whippany Road, Whippany.

