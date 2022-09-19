Brookside Senior Complex Celebrates 40th Anniversary

The beautiful surroundings provide a pleasant vision for residents; the fountain and gazebo add to that experience.

PARSIPPANY — Brookside Senior Complex celebrated its 40th Anniversary on Thursday, September 15 with a giant outdoor party for the residents, Board of Trustees and local dignitaries.

The Brookside Senior Complex, with 191 units of affordable senior housing, was the culmination of a volunteer effort by the Parsippany-Troy Hills Senior Citizen Housing Corporation. This organization started in 1970 when Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Jack Fahy appointed a committee to look into providing affordable housing for senior citizens. The building celebrated its opening in June of 1982.

The project development was financed by the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency. HMFA provided the funding to acquire the property, to construct the building and provide all the site improvements. The rents for the apartments are subsidized by the Federal Housing and Urban Development Agency’s Section 8 program.

The mid-rise apartment complex for seniors, Brookside offers 191 one-bedroom and one-bedroom “barrier-free” units. Brookside allows seniors to live independent and comfortable lives. One-bedroom units include a living room/dining room area, a kitchen, a full bath, and ample closet space while efficiency units include a dining/living/sleeping area, a kitchen, a full bath, and a dressing room.

Designed with senior citizens in mind, Brookside has handrails in public areas, high-efficiency soundproofing, and a special telephone system to facilitate guest entry. With gorgeous contemporary common spaces, a private library and computer room, convenient access to stores via a township mini-bus, and a full calendar of activities, Brookside is a wonderful place to call home.

PRD Management staff oversees the day to day operation of the building with Janett Moore, serving as Property Manager, since 1982.

The owners of the facility, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Senior Citizens Corp and overseen by the Board of Trustees.

Brookside Senior Citizens consists of studios, one bedroom and barrier-free Apartment Homes, located at 1111 Parsippany Boulevard. “Independent Living for Seniors”

Brookside Senior Complex received the following awards:

National Affordable Housing Management Association (NAHMA)

Exemplary Senior Housing

New Jersey Affordable Housing Management Association (JAHMA) Exemplary Elderly Project in the State of New Jersey

New Jersey Apartment Association (NJAA) Excellence in Property Management

Excellence in Curb Appeal