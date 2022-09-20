Paul DeGroot Renews Debate Challenge to Mikie Sherrill: “It’s Been Over Two Months”

PARSIPPANY — Former Passaic County prosecutor and Republican nominee for Congress in NJ-11, Paul DeGroot, has renewed his debate challenge to Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill. He is calling for a series of debates, starting whenever Congresswoman Sherrill will make herself available. Paul DeGroot is willing to participate in a debate in each county in the district. He first publicly challenged Mikie Sherrill to a debate on July 12, 2022.

Paul DeGroot said “Mikie Sherrill, get off your mansion’s tennis court and face the voters. Congresswoman Sherrill is running from her record and using her millions to spread lies. She votes with Biden and Pelosi 99% of the time. With hard-working Americans STILL struggling from the pump to the grocery store, it’s past time for accountability. We still have no SALT relief, but she has continued relief from her stock trades…for which she has been fined. Crime is still high in CD11. That clearly doesn’t affect Money Mikie in her mansion, because she’s shown no interest in discussing it. It’s been over two months since I proposed one debate, at a minimum, in each county throughout the 11th. As I first said 70 days ago, voters deserve to hear where we stand on the issues and on our records. The Congresswoman seems to care more about lying to her constituents than debating me in front of voters.”

New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District consists of: For the 113th and successive Congresses (based on redistricting following the 2010 Census), the district contains all or portions of four counties and 54 municipalities.

Essex County: Bloomfield (part; also 10th), Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Essex Fells, Fairfield, Livingston, Montclair (part; also 10th), North Caldwell, Nutley, Roseland, Verona, West Caldwell, West Orange (part; also 10th).

Morris County: Boonton Town, Boonton Township, Butler, Chatham Borough, Chatham Township, Denville, East Hanover, Florham Park, Hanover, Harding, Jefferson Township, Kinnelon, Lincoln Park, Madison, Mendham Borough, Mendham Township, Montville, Morris Plains, Morris Township, Morristown Town, Mountain Lakes, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph Township, Riverdale, Rockaway Borough, Rockaway Township and Victory Gardens.

Passaic County: Bloomingdale, Little Falls, North Haledon, Pompton Lakes, Totowa, Wanaque, Wayne and Woodland Park.

Sussex County: Byram Township, Hopatcong, Ogdensburg, Sparta Township and Stanhope.

