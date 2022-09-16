New Community Resource Center to Hold Grand Opening

BOONTON — Gateway Community Resource Center will celebrate its Grand Opening at 513 Birch Street in Boonton on Saturday, September 17. At the 12:30 p.m. ribbon cutting, U.S. Rep. Mike Sherrill will be participating along with officials and leaders of Morris County and the Town of Boonton.

The general public is invited to enjoy food, beverage, live music and gifts, along with free raffle tickets to win a smart TV.

Following the celebration, Gateway Community Resource Center (GCRC) launches its unique mission of partnering with existing non-profit organizations to provide support for the greater Boonton area community in the form of no-fee programs providing help, education and enrichment.

GCRC is focused on addressing community needs while offering an opportunity for neighbors to help neighbors. The center also offers a well-equipped space in which small businesses and nonprofits can hold meetings.

The new non-profit organization is an outgrowth of Loaves & Fishes Community Food Pantry at the same location, grown from its 2019 opening to be distributing food now to some 125 households weekly through Wednesday afternoon and Saturday morning distributions.

For more information click here.