New Program Explores Faith’s Relevance Today

MOUNTAIN LAKES — How is faith relevant in my life? How do I deepen my

faith? Where is God in my life?

Beginning September 21, an eight-week evening program of faith exploration and discovery

will provide an opportunity to explore these questions.

The series will include inspirational talks, discussions and worship experiences, offered

through the collaborative ministry of the Episcopal churches of Boonton, Denville & Mountain Lakes. It is open to anyone interested, whether they belong to a faith community, are exploring different faiths or have no faith affiliation.

Participants will gather Wednesdays from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. at St. Peter’s Church, 215

Boulevard, Mountain Lakes. Free childcare will be available.

For more information, contact the Rev. Michael Muller at St. Peter’s at (973) 334-4429 or

mmuller.stpetersml@gmail.com.