Kiwanis Food Truck and Music Festival Returns

PARSIPPANY — Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany is sponsoring a Food Truck & Music Fest, on Saturday, September 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 1839 Route 46 East. Plenty of free parking available behind Houlihan’s.

There will be plenty of food options, with more than twenty gourmet food trucks serving up cuisine at the park. Bring chairs, blankets, appetites, family and friends.

Morris Now will be on hand signing up people to download the newest app supporting small business in Morris County. They will be holding a drawing to win a $50.00 gift card to Ruth Chris, or any restaurant of their choice. (click here to learn more)

The event will help raise money for the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany. Naughty Humphrey and Grand Theft Audio NJ will provide live music. For those 21 and over, enjoy an ice cold beer, wine or hard seltzer from our bar.

Attendees can also shop from local craft vendors, games for kids, activities for adults like shoot airsoft rifles and other activities such as sand art, henna tattoos and more.

Food vendors are subject to change, but includes the following:

Why Not Burgers

The Game Changer

Clydes Ice Cream

Oreo Fix

Antojitos

Hocus Smokus

Rolling Yatai

Marley’s Wing and Things

Prety Good Pizza

Speedy Tacos

Top Tea Plug

Zing Coffee

Empanada Guy

Oxtail Gravy

Jerzey Girl Pickles

Tickets cost $8.00 for adults and $5.00 for children 4-10 at the door. Tickets purchased in advance cost $6.00 for adults and $4.00 for children. Click here to purchase tickets.

For more information contact Nicolas Limanov at (917) 499-7299.

Presented by Nielsen Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram.