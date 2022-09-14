CFO Juan Uribe Retires

PARSIPPANY — Juan Uribe, CCFO, CMFO, QPA, CTC, Chief Financial Officer, will be retiring from the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills effective Friday, September 30.

Mr. Juan Uribe was approved (3-2) by the Township Council in September 2020, being recommended by Former Mayor Michael Soriano for the new Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Juan Uribe. At the time Uribe become the Chief Financial Officer effective September 21 at an annual salary of $145,000.

Mr. Uribe said “It may not be perfect but in record time the finances of the Township have been steered in the right direction. Most financial indicators are positive at this very moment, which is my greatest reward”

The previous CFO, Ann Cucci, left to take a similar position in the Township of Livingston.