Township to Unveil Plaque Honoring Frank Priore

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio and the Township Council will be unveiling a plaque at Parsippany Municipal Building in honor of the late Mayor Frank B. Priore.

The ceremony will be held on Tuesday, September 20 at the Parsippany-Troy Hills Council meeting which starts at 7:00 p.m.

The public is invited to attend to attend.

Frank B. Priore passed away Monday, February 7, 2022, at Morristown Medical Center. He was 73. He was born in Passaic and grew up in Clifton. Frank moved to Parsippany in the early 1970s where he has lived since. Frank was a self-employed photographer. He also proudly served as mayor of Parsippany from 1982 to 1994.