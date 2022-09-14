League of Women Voters to Hold Voter Registration Drive

MORRIS COUNTY — “Voting is people power,” notes the League of Women Voters and as part of ensuring more people are prepared to vote, it will be holding a Voters Registration Drive at County College of Morris (CCM) on Tuesday, September 27.

The registration will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the CCM Library, located in the Learning Resource Center on the college’s campus, 214 Center Grove Road, Randolph. The registration is open to all community residents. Visitors to the campus are asked first to check in with Public Safety, located near Parking Lot 10, to obtain a visitor and parking pass.

“At CCM we are proud of our students’ involvement in their community and our nation. Registering to vote is one more opportunity to have a voice and participate in our democracy,” says Heather Craven, dean of the library. “We also are pleased to be able to offer this opportunity to the general public to register to vote.”

Along with the voter registration drive, the CCM Library has put together a guide on voter registration and elections, which can be found by clicking here.

The deadline to register to vote in New Jersey’s General Election this year is October 18. To check if you are already registered click here.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization that works to protect and expand voting rights. It does so by empowering voters and defending democracy through advocacy and education at the local, state and national levels.