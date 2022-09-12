Sal’s Haircutting Salon Celebrate Fifty Years

PARSIPPANY — Cutting the 50th Anniversary ribbon at Sal’s Haircutting Salon was Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella, Lou Leone, Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Sal Leone, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee Chairman Frank Cahill and Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee Chairman Frank Cahill presented Sal Leone with a plaque congratulating being in business for fifty years. The plaque read “May the journey of your success continue even in the coming years! Wishing you and your team a happy anniversary!”

In July of 1972 Sal responded to a barber wanted advertisement that was in the local newspaper. Sal made his way to the barber shop located in Lake Hiawatha. He was offered the position and the owner said, “If you like it here I’m looking to retire soon and we can talk about you buying the shop.”

Sal made him an offer that day and two weeks later Sal’s Haircutting Salon was established.

In November 1992 Sal hired Robert Smith to a full time barber position. Robert has been a loyal employee ever since!

In 2006 Sal’s son Lou Leone who was working in the sports industry, decided to leave corporate America and go into the family business.

Sal’s Haircutting Salon is located at 114 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha. For more information call (973) 335-1220.