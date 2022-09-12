Morris County Walking Tours Return, September 24

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Tourism Bureau is pleased to announce the return of its popular heritage walking tours and programs for fall 2022. Learn about the history, people, and architecture of the Morristown area with a knowledgeable guide. These small group, one-hour tours will run between September 24 and October 29. Note: days and times of programs vary.

Pre-registration and pre-payment are required, and no walk-ins will be accepted. Tickets cost $25.00 per person. The programs will sell out, so register early. New this year, each tour participant will receive a $10.00 Morristown Partnership Gift Certificate redeemable at 200 local restaurants and businesses.

Tickets may be purchased online by clicking here.

For more information, contact the Morris County Tourism Bureau at (973) 631-5151 or welcome@morriscountytourism.org

Fall 2022 Program Schedule:

Saturday, September 24 11:00 a.m. The Seeing Eye Guide Dogs in Morristown Saturday, September 24 11:30 a.m. Morristown Walking Tour “Bones and Stones” Saturday, October 1 11:00 a.m. Victorian Morristown Walking Tour Saturday, October 1 11:30 a.m. Morristown Walking Tour “Bones and Stones” Saturday, October 15 11:00 a.m. The Seeing Eye Guide Dogs in Morristown Saturday, October 15 1:30 a.m. Meet the Stickleys at Craftsman Farms Sunday, October 23 2:00 p.m. Gilded Age Morristown: The Foote Mansion Saturday, October 29 5:00 p.m. Halloween at the 1718 Whippany Burying Yard*

Tour Descriptions:

The Seeing Eye Guide Dogs in Morristown – Ever wondered about the beautiful guide dogs training around Morristown? They are learning to guide the blind with their future owners. The Seeing Eye has been in Morris County since 1931. You’ll hear about their history, walk around Morristown visiting places important to the Seeing Eye, and have a photo op at the Morris Frank and “Buddy” statue. The tour will begin at the office of the Seeing Eye at 14 Maple Avenue between Market and DeHart Street. The tour will be given on Saturday, September 24 at 11:00 a.m. and repeat on Saturday, October 15 at 11:00 a.m.

Morristown Walking Tour “Bones and Stones”- Get an overview of 300 years of Morristown history and visit architectural highlights of the Morristown Historic District including the 1827 Courthouse, the Morristown Green and the 1733 graveyard. Your guide is Carol Barkin of the Morris County Tourism Bureau and member of the Morristown Historic Preservation Commission. This tour will be given on Saturday, September 24 at 11:30 a.m. and repeat Saturday, October 1 at 11:30 a.m. Tours will begin at 6 Court Street, Morristown.

Victorian Morristown Walking Tour – Saturday, October 1 at 11:00 a.m. Stroll by Morristown’s 100 Victorian residences anchored by Macculloch Hall and the Thomas Nast House. Karen Ann Kurlander, a local resident and Victorian lifestyle expert will be your guide. The tour will begin at the Starbucks at the corner of Market and West Park Place.

Meet the Stickleys at Craftsman Farms – Tour the Log House at Craftsman Farms, Gustav Stickley’s early 20th century estate and a National Historic Landmark. Stickley was a leading designer of the Arts and Crafts movement and Craftsman Farms represents the apex of his career. The Log House is the centerpiece of Craftsman Farms’ verdant acreage and was the Stickley’s family home from 1911-1917. Currently, the Stickley Museum is under construction to rebuild the Annex after extensive damage caused by Tropical Storm Isaias in August 2020. This tour is a special opportunity to visit and will be limited to just 15 people and will take place on Saturday, October 15 at 1:30 p.m. at 2352 Route 10 West, Parsippany-Troy Hills.

Morristown’s Gilded Age: The Foote Mansion and Springbrook Farm – This popular program begins with a lecture in the Great Room of the Foote Mansion, saved and adapted nearly 90 years ago as the Loyola Retreat Center. You’ll learn about Morristown’s Gilded, the prominent Foote Family, and tour the mansion and gardens of the largest home ever built in Morristown. The program will be given on Sunday, October 23 at 2:00 p.m. at 161 James Street, Morristown.

*Halloween in the Whippany Burying Yard – This fun tour of the 1718 Whippany Burying Yard is our annual Halloween party which begins with a torchlight tour of Morris County’s first graveyard and resting place of its earliest settlers. The tour will take place on Saturday, October 29 at 5:00 p.m. Costumes are encouraged and refreshments will be served. All ages and scary costumes welcome! Park at the Casa de Montecristo Cigar Lounge at 301 Route 10 East, Whippany, and then walk west to the graveyard. We are pleased to offer this tour free to the public but pre-registration is required.

Please note: Day, times and starting points vary. No walk-ins will be accepted. No refunds. Wear weather-appropriate clothes and comfortable shoes. Tours will be held in sun and light drizzle. Tours will be rescheduled in case of severe weather. Service dogs only please. These tours are designed for adults and children over age 12.

The Morris County Tourism Bureau (MCTB) is a division of the Morris County Economic Development Alliance (MCEDA) a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization. The organization holds the distinction of being the official Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) for Morris County.

The specific purpose of the MCEDA is to attract, develop, and retain businesses in the County (this activity provides relief for, the poor, distressed and underprivileged, combats community deterioration, and lessens the government’s burden). A second, but no less important, mission is to serve as a destination marketing organization that positively affects the economy of Morris County by promoting the area’s exceptional historic, cultural, and recreational attractions by providing services to residents, business travelers and tourists.

These tours are also generously supported by the New Jersey Historical Commission, a division of the NJ Department of State with additional funding provided by the division of Travel and Tourism, NJ Department of State, the County of Morris, and the Morris County Economic Development Alliance’s Private-Public Supporters.

