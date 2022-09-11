Rose House Annual 50/50 Raffle Fundraiser

MORRIS COUNTY — Rose House announces the commencement of its annual 50/50 raffle fundraiser. This year, the money raised will support the nonprofit organization’s Forever Home campaign, which includes a 12-unit apartment facility for adults with special needs in Morris County.

“With more than 8,000 adults with disabilities needing services in New Jersey alone, there is an urgency for special-need housing options,” said Rose House CEO Tom Mitchell. “As people with developmental disabilities age out of school systems, and with their parents growing older, we are dedicated to addressing this pressing issue by providing the care these individuals desperately need. We can only do this through the support of our community, which includes fundraising events such as the annual raffle.”

The new apartment complex will include:

12 single occupancy apartments specifically designed for adults with developmental disabilities

Handicap accessible van dedicated to providing safe transportation for apartment residents

Trained caregivers available to residents each day, as needed

Integration into the local community through employment options and social events

Raffle ticket information:

Last year’s 50/50 raffle event raised $7,800 for Rose House, while a lucky winner received a matching amount

Tickets cost $10 each

To receive raffle tickets, call Rose House at (973) 984-0006 or email contact@therosehouse.org

The winning ticket will be drawn on December 15, 2022 at Rose House’s annual board meeting, and the winner doesn’t need not need to be present.

Rose House is a non-profit organization based in Morris County that creates group homes and independent living apartments for adults with developmental disabilities. It offers customized, self-directed programs to meet every need. The organization’s vision is a future inclusive community, where everyone has a loving home. For more information click here.