Positive Development Celebrates Therapy Center Ribbon Cutting

PARSIPPANY — Positive Development hosted an open house for families and professionals on Saturday, August 13 at its clinic on 299 Cherry Hill Road, Suite 108, including a ribbon cutting ceremony with Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James R. Barberio and more community leaders joining in the celebration.

Positive Development provides comprehensive developmental therapy that treats children and teens on the autism spectrum. Their transdisciplinary, integrative approach includes occupational, speech, and mental health therapies as well as ongoing parent coaching and support, empowering parents as an essential member of their child’s care team. A better choice for many families, their evidence-based model meets the child where they are to build more meaningful connections and relationships.

“Through our comprehensive developmental therapy, we will help more children achieve the outcomes that are most relevant to themselves and their families as they achieve greater growth, independence, and joy,” says Positive Development CEO, Mike Suiters.

Clinical Director, Natalie Kitts, adds, “This is my dream come true, being the Clinical Director in NJ with an amazing team of therapists. Together, we plan to make developmental therapy accessible to as many families as possible.”

Positive Development staff, families, friends, and numerous other community members gathered to tour the center and its sensory-friendly gym, learn more about developmental approaches in autism care, and experience and celebrate pure joy in progress.

A very special thank you to the following community leaders who took the time to celebrate with us:

Mayor James Barberio

Council President Michael dePierro

Council VP Loretta Gragnani

Councilman Justin Musella

Councilman Frank Neglia

Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr.

Fr. Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce

Assemblyman Brian Bergen

Commissioner Tom Mastrangelo

Morris County Sheriff James Gannon

Parsippany Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill

For any other questions about this event and to keep informed on news and updates, schedule an assessment, or join the team, please reach out to Positive Development by calling (862) 339-4379 or click here.