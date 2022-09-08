CCM to Offer Free Eldercare, Guardianship and Estate Planning Workshop 

MORRIS COUNTY — Caring for an elderly loved one can result in a multitude of overwhelming responsibilities and myriad unanswered questions. Join County College of Morris (CCM) Foundation Board member John P. Beyel, Esq., of McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter, LLP of Morristown, and CCM alumna Trish Colucci Barbosa ’85, RN-BC, CCM of Peace Aging Care Experts, LLC of Flanders, as they share their expertise and offer informative advice on the sensitive topic of caring for elderly loved ones.

This free session is being held on Thursday, September 29, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Student Community Center, Davidson Room A, on CCM’s campus at 214 Center Grove Road, Randolph. Refreshments will be served.



Beyel, a partner at McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter, LLP, has extensive experience in many facets of the legal system. The firm's practice areas include environmental, aviation, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, labor and employment, real estate and tax law. In addition, Beyel has been co-chair of the Trust & Estate Section of the Morris County Bar Association.

Barbosa, president and founder of Peace Aging Care Experts, LLC, began her care management agency when she realized her nursing skills combined with her care management expertise filled a special need in people’s lives. She founded Peace Aging Care in 2006 to assist people and their families with successfully navigating crisis situations, planning ahead for future care needs and getting more out of life every day.

While there is no fee to attend the presentation, space is limited. Kindly RSVP online at by clicking here or for more information contact Pam Williams at pwiliams2@ccm.edu or (973) 328-5060.

Participants can use Parking Lot 6 directly adjacent to the Student Community Center.