Parsippany Rotary to Hold Bicycle Ride

PARSIPPANY — Each year the Parsippany Rotary holds events but one of the special event is supporting school children projects we do to help them on:

Distributing Dictionaries, Back to School supplies, and Scholarships for high schoolers

It is a first time ever Parsippany Rotary bicycle ride happening for a great cause! All Parsippany and Morris county residents are welcome to join the great bicycle ride.

Many Rotarian’s and Parsippany residents are registering for being part of the 10 mile ride and supporting the Cause! Holding fundraisers help pay for the many excellent educational opportunities they support to the student body.

The Rotary continues to support school kids with above categories. The purpose of this message is to both inform you of the fundraising mission, as well as asking your great support and help on the school children’s Super Cause.

They’re always delivering and building brighter hopes, but none of that would be possible without kind supporters like you!!!

Registration link – click here

Event date : Saturday, September, 10, 2022

Event Arrival Time – 7:45 a.m.

Event Start Time 8:30 a.m.

Event End Time : 10:30 a.m. Event starts at Smith Field Park (Next to Starbucks) Parsippany Event end location : Smith Field Park Event will be given at the event Event Miles to ride: 10 miles (16k) Click here to download flyer.