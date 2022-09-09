Stolen Car Chase Leads Police on Massive Manhunt

MORRIS COUNTY — The Town of Boonton Police Department, New Jersey State Police is assisting the Montville Township Police Department with an ongoing investigation. Their investigation led to an area being search in Parsippany at the Jersey City Reservoir Property and Interstate 287 Southbound.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are in that area assisting with the search.

Police arrested three suspects, and are searching for one more.

Montville Police issued this statement “Attempted burglaries to motor vehicles off of Taylortown and in the northern part of town. Review cameras and email sregan@montvillenj.org.”

As details are released, Parsippany Focus will update this article.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or signing a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.