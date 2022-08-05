PARSIPPANY — Positive Development will host an open house for families and professionals on Saturday, August 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at its clinic on 299 Cherry Hill Road, Suite 108, with a ribbon cutting ceremony during the event. The ribbon cutting will be held at 11:15 a.m. with Mayor James Barberio, members of the Township Council, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, members of the committee and Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce.

Positive Development provides comprehensive developmental therapy that treats children and teens on the autism spectrum. Their transdisciplinary, integrative approach includes occupational, speech, and mental health therapies as well as ongoing parent coaching and support, empowering parents as an essential member of their child’s care team. A better choice for many families, their evidence-based model meets the child where they are to build more meaningful connections and relationships.

“Through our comprehensive developmental therapy, we will help more children achieve the outcomes that are most relevant to themselves and their families as they achieve greater growth, independence, and joy,” says Positive Development CEO, Mike Suiters.

Clinical Director, Natalie Kitts, adds, “This is my dream come true, being the Clinical Director in NJ with an amazing team of therapists. Together, we plan to make developmental therapy accessible to as many families as possible.”

Bring the family and join to:

Learn more about developmental approaches in autism care

Tour the clinic and its sensory-friendly gym

Enjoy light refreshment and entertainment

Meet our Positive Development Staff

Experience and celebrate pure joy in progress

Please RSVP online here. For any other questions about this event and to keep informed on news and updates, schedule an assessment, or join the team, please reach out to Positive Development via the following options by clicking here, or call (862) 339-4379 or email info@positivedevelopment.com.

Related

Comments

Comments