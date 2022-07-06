Police Need Your Help…Can You Identify This Person?

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Sheriff’s CrimeStoppers is asking residents to help identify this man. According to police, between the hours of 7:30 p.m. on June 29 and 2:00 a.m. on June 30 a suspect pried open the door with a tool and entered a series of office and commercial buildings.

The suspect covered up security cameras or turned them off, according to police.

One office had a credit card that was stolen and used. That card was used at Platinum 2 Cell Phone Store in Paterson and Targets Closeout in Paterson. At the Target location, the suspect purchased three motorcycles using the credit card.

If you have any information contact the Morris County Sheriff’s CrimeStoppers at www.copcall.org, call 973-COP-CALL.

No one will ask your name. You could receive a reward of up to $1,000.