PARSIPPANY — There is a critical need for blood donations and so the Parsippany PAL is teaming with the New Jersey Blood Services to host a blood drive on Wednesday, July 6 at the PAL building.

You can still donate today until 2:30 p.m.

Everyone who donates blood will receive a voucher for two Mets tickets and a t-shirt.

The Parsippany PAL is located at 33 Baldwin Road.