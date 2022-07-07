Emma Swan Named to Hamilton College Spring 2022 Dean’s List

PARSIPPANY — Emma Swan has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above.

Swan, a rising senior majoring in literature, is a graduate of Parsippany High School.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine – July 2022.