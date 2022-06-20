Morris County Prosecutor Swears in New Detective

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker officially sworn in Sean Verbist as Detective for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, on June 13.

He has been assigned to the General Investigations Unit within the Courts and Administration Division.

Prior to joining the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Detective Verbist served as a Police officer for the Montclair Police Department, a Police Officer for the Randolph Police Department, and a Police Dispatcher for Montclair Township.

He has also served as a Park Ranger for Paramus, Substitute Security Person/Custodian for the Rockaway Township Public Schools, Camp Counselor for Paramus, and a Volunteer Police Reserve Officer for Paramus.

Detective Verbist has attended Ramapo College of New Jersey, Bergen Community College (BCC), and Montclair State University (MSU), earning an Associate’s Degree from BCC in Criminal Justice and a Bachelor’s Degree from MSU in Justice Studies.

In addition, he is a graduate of the Morris County Police Academy and has completed several professional training courses. Prosecutor Carroll said, “The addition of Detective Verbist to our ranks is the continuation of our plan to staff the office with personnel who bring a wide array of talent and experience, and we welcome him to our team.”