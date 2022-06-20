Members of Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Participate in Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run

MORRIS COUNTY — Members of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office joined thousands of other members of law enforcement throughout New Jersey to participate in the annual fundraising and awareness event, Law Enforcement Torch Run For Special Olympics New Jersey, on June 10, 2022.

Every year, law enforcement personnel from agencies across New Jersey carry the “Flame of Hope” throughout the state and into the Special Olympics New Jersey Summer Games at the College of New Jersey in Ewing.

This year, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office members ran from Headquarters Plaza in Morristown into Morris Township on Mt. Kemble Ave. and past Harter Road, where the Torch was passed over to other participants waiting to continue the journey southward.

Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said, “The value that the Law Enforcement Torch Run contributes to its cause, in both public awareness and monetary terms, cannot be overstated. The participation in this event by members of this office and the countless other members in New Jersey law enforcement is simply another display of their commitment to those they serve and society as a whole.”