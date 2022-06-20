Join The Market Street Mission Fourth of July 5k Race For Recovery

MORRIS COUNTY — There is still time to register for the Market Street Mission 5K Race for Recovery! If you’re looking for a fun way to celebrate the Fourth of July, join the 5K Race or 2-mile Freedom Walk! Click here to sign up.

The race will be held in person on Monday, July 4, 2022, at the Central Park of Morris County. Participants will enjoy a great event with tech tees, chip timing, refreshments, awards, prizes, and family fun (with a free race and other activities for kids, too)! The race will be over before noon, leaving you plenty of time to enjoy other holiday festivities.

If you are more comfortable celebrating from home, or if the race is a bit too far away, we are also offering a virtual option over the course of the Fourth of July weekend where participants can run from anywhere in the world!

A big part of the work at the Mission is our addiction recovery Life Change Program for men. Each year around the Fourth of July, while we celebrate our country’s freedom, we also host this race to celebrate freedom from addiction. It is a powerful time for people to gather together to support the Mission and honor loved ones who have fought the battle against substance abuse.

If you are looking for a fun way to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend while also supporting the work of the Mission, come run with the Mission!

Click here to watch a recap of last year’s race to see the fun they have in store!

Established in 1889, the Market Street Mission is an experienced organization with a proven method of helping to fight alcoholism, substance abuse, hunger, and homelessness in northern and central New Jersey. As a private non-profit we rely on the charitable support of compassionate donors to provide more than 110,000 meals and 30,000 nights of shelter per year across our three locations. For more information on our emergency services, free addiction recovery program, community counseling services, and thrift store please visit us at www.marketstreet.org.