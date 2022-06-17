Rep. Sherrill Votes to Lower Prices at the Pump and the Grocery Store

MORRIS COUNTY — Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) voted to pass the Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act, legislation that would help lower costs at the grocery store, reduce gas prices, strengthen food supply chains, and increase competition in the American meat industry.

“My number one priority in Congress is to bring down costs and make life more affordable for New Jersey families,” said Rep. Sherrill. “Right now, COVID-related inflation and disruptions in our supply chain, as well as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, are raising prices on the goods Americans buy and need every day. This bill targets key problems the oil and food industries are facing and addresses them head-on. We know Americans need relief from the effects of global inflation, and it’s our job to deliver. I urge the Senate to pass this critical legislation as quickly as possible.”

The Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act would help lower prices at the pump by:

Expanding U.S. biofuels investments and giving consumers the choice to purchase fuels that are cheaper than standard gasoline;

Deploying additional storage and dispensing equipment to increase the availability of higher ethanol blends and other biofuels, which are more affordable and can reduce the price of a gallon of gas by 10 cents or more; and

Moving forward with the voluntary year-round sale of gasoline containing 15 percent ethanol — known as E-15 or Unleaded 88.

This legislation would also help lower the cost of groceries and strengthen support for America’s agriculture industry by:

Increasing competition and combatting consolidation in the American meat industry;

Reducing input costs for fertilizer and improving access to precision agriculture practices;

Rebalancing the U.S. cattle market and leveling the playing field for small and medium-sized meat processors;

Providing new assistance to specialty and row crop producers who undertake USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service practice standards; and

Creating an Agricultural and Food System Supply Chain Resilience and Crisis Response Task Force at USDA.

Beyond this bill, Rep. Sherrill has also worked on many efforts to address the current supply chain and inflation crises affecting NJ-11. She has co-sponsored legislation to strengthen the manufacturing supply chain and establish a Critical Supply Chains Commission and has called for legislative action to ease supply chain bottlenecks and urged the Department of Labor to prioritize training for truck drivers. Rep. Sherrill is a member of the Defense Critical Supply Chain Task Force.