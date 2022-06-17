Historic Morristown Walking Tours Return for Summer 2022

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Tourism Bureau, a division of the Morris County Economic Development Alliance, is pleased to announce a new series of outdoor heritage walking tours that begin June 25. There are four thematic tours that highlight the people, events, and architecture of Morristown, originally settled around 1715. Each tour will last between 45 and 60 minutes, and the cost is $25.00 per person. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required.

New this year is a special add-on. Each tour participant will receive a $10.00 which can be redeemed at nearly 200 Morristown businesses including restaurants and retailers. Get to know Morristown-its history and its businesses.

“We are happy to partner with the Morris County Tourism Bureau this year on their very popular Historic Walking Tours and share their enthusiasm to promote Morristown’s historical and cultural significance,” said Jennifer Wehring, executive director of the Morristown Partnership. “The added value in Morristown Partnership gift certificates will be appreciated by walking tour visitors and our participating downtown businesses who will welcome the increased foot traffic,” Wehring concluded.

Summer 2022 Walking Tour Schedule:

Carol Barkin, Manager of Heritage Programming for the Morris County Tourism Bureau, “remarked that the financial incentive provided by the Morristown Partnership creates an attractive package for visitors. We are grateful for the support of the New Jersey Historical Commission and the New Jersey Department of State, Division of Travel and Tourism.”

Tickets went on sale Wednesday, June 15, and may be purchased online by clicking here.