Community Connections Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon, the Honorable Stuart A. Minkowitz, and Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll celebrated the one-year anniversary of Community Connections.

A ceremony was held today at the Morris County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Room in Morristown to celebrate the milestone. Guest speakers included Sheriff Gannon, Morris-Sussex Vicinage Assignment Judge Minkowitz, Chief Assistant Prosecutor Meg Rodriguez, Vicinage Chief Probation Officer Michael Lasko, and Community Connections Coordinator Officer Justin Sudol.

Working with the New Jersey Administrative Office of Courts, the innovative Community Connections program is the first of its kind to connect court-involved individuals to an array of services.

Community Connections links individuals to recovery support, mental health services, and social services. Serving as a pilot program for the State of New Jersey, the program has already proven to be successful in connecting over 80 individuals to life-changing services.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office, the Successful Transition and Re-Entry Program (STAR), the New Jersey Administrative Office of Courts, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office are successfully working together to provide support to court-involved individuals struggling with substance use and mental health disorders.

The Mental Health Association (MHA) and Prevention are Key’s Center for Addiction, Recovery, Education & Success (CARES) and also are essential partners in providing these life-saving resources.

Court-involved individuals who want to contact the program can fill out the online referral form on the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Community Connections web page or by simply scanning the QR code on the Community Connections brochure.

