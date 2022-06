Centenary University Awards Degrees to Morris County Residents

University confers degrees on 465 students earn degrees at the University’s 147th commencement during three on-campus ceremoniesrerr

MORRIS COUNTY — Centenary University awarded degrees to 465 graduates at its 147th commencement, which was held as three separate in-person ceremonies on the University’s Hackettstown campus. Two of the ceremonies recognized graduates who earned associate and undergraduate degrees, while the third event showcased the academic accomplishments of masters and doctoral graduates.

Graduating from Morris County were:

Budd Lake—Natasha Bonilla, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration: Finance, summa cum laude; Marisa Ference, Master of Arts in Clinical Counseling; Sarah Lieback, Bachelor of Arts in Education: English; Zachary Mullen, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration: Accounting and Finance; David Oppis, Bachelor of Arts in Communication: Radio/Television; Rachel Scimeca, Bachelor of Science in Biology, summa cum laude

Denville—Daniel Kim, Master of Business Administration: Finance

Dover—Stacy Calderon, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Jahn Lopez, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration: Accounting; Cathy Mendoza, Master of Business Administration: Management; Sergio Molina Diaz, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Kenneth Pinedo, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration: Data Analytics

East Hanover—Cheryl Waldrum, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration: Management, summa cum laude

Flanders—Joseph Ertl, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration: Finance and Accounting, cum laude; Allison Layman, Master of Arts in Clinical Counseling; Christopher Marangon, Doctor of Educational Leadership

Kenvil—Madison Ketch, Bachelor of Social Work

Lake Hopatcong—Tricia Traglia, Master of Arts in Special Education with Certification; Jennifer Turcios, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion: Merchandising

Long Valley—Courtney Isemann, Master of Arts in Special Education with Certification

Netcong—Kora Milligan, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion: Design and Merchandising, magna cum laude

Parsippany—Nelson Rodriguez, Master of Business Administration: Management; Brenda Sauer, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Randolph—Robert Nostrame, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration: Management, summa cum laude; Glennis Patterson, Master of Arts in Special Education with Certification; Jaime Walker, Doctor of Educational Leadership

Rockaway—Sean Meidling, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration: Management, magna cum laude; Ewelina Schneeloch, Master of Business Administration: Management

Succasunna—Jocelyn Barmore, Bachelor of Arts in Education: Liberal Arts, cum laude; Allison Sawka, Master of Arts in Instruction Leadership; Wendy Vergara, Master of Arts in Educational Leadership; Wendy Weir, Master of Business Administration: Management; Marisa Wilson, Doctor of Educational Leadership

Wharton—Amirah Ibrahim, Bachelor of Arts in Education: Liberal Arts, magna cum laude

