Parsippany Man Sentenced to 78 Months in Prison for Role in Cocaine Trafficking Conspiracy

PARSIPPANY — According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, a divorced Parsippany man was sentenced to 78 months in prison for his role in a Passaic County cocaine distribution conspiracy, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. (Click here to read a related story)

Victor Pimentel, 46, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi to an information charging him with conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Judge Cecchi imposed the sentence today in Newark federal court.

According to documents filed in the case and statements made in court:

Pimentel was part of a conspiracy to distribute cocaine in and around Passaic County. A search of Pimentel’s residence revealed over 20 kilograms of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and $322,000 in cash.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Cecchi sentenced Pimentel to three years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Sellinger credited special agents and task force officers of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, New Jersey Division, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Susan A. Gibson, and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, with the investigation leading to today’s sentencing.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan M. Peck of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Criminal Division in Newark.

Related

Comments

Comments