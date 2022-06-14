Bergman Partners with BetterSpaces for Workplace Wellness and Tenant Engagement Programming

MORRIS COUNTY — Bergman Real Estate Group, a full-service real estate investment and management company based in Woodbridge, New Jersey, today announced the launch of a partnership with “BetterSpaces” to bring workplace wellness and tenant engagement programming to its tenants at select Bergman office properties.

BetterSpaces offers science-backed health, wellness, and fitness programming through building-wide and tenant-level engagements with employees. The programs cover mental health, workplace well-being, physical fitness, personal enrichment, and professional development.

“BetterSpaces helps companies like ours offer more value to our tenants,” said Michael Bergman, CEO, of Bergman Real Estate Group. “We are now able to provide weekly classes and other fun events and activities at our buildings that we feel create a new level of interest and a sense of community for our tenants.”

According to Bergman, BetterSpaces will offer on-site, in-person weekly classes focused on health, fitness, art, and general well-being at the following Bergman properties: Century Campus in Parsippany; Jefferson Exchange in Whippany, 500 College Road East in Princeton, and 7 Giralda Farms in Madison.

In addition, BetterSpaces will be providing quarterly tenant events at these and several other Bergman owned/managed office buildings. And most importantly, all Bergman tenants and their employees at all properties will have access to the BetterSpaces app, which offers 15 live classes per week and a slate of on-demand digital programs that focus on health, wellness, mindfulness, and fitness.

Employee well-being is closely linked to performance at the office. According to BetterSpaces, happy and engaged employees report improved productivity, accuracy, and higher sales than those who feel disconnected from their work. In an environment where the number of disengaged employees is high – more than 8 out of 10 employees report feeling disengaged – a program like BetterSpaces can help support the needs of a workforce emerging from a global pandemic.

“Many employers are thinking of creative ways to offer more to their employees as they return to the office,” Bergman said. “A wellness program like the one we are offering through BetterSpaces is an attractive, exciting, and inviting incentive program that tenants in our properties can enjoy at no cost to them or their employees.”

“People need culture and community now more than ever,” said Keith Angell, co-founder of BetterSpaces. “We’re extremely pleased to be working with Bergman to bring these amenities to its tenants.”

In addition to the new program with BetterSpaces, many Bergman properties offer top-of-the-line amenities to tenants, including game and lounge areas, high-tech conference rooms, state-of-the-art fitness centers, bike-sharing programs, and modern interior and exterior upgrades.

“Our goal at Bergman Real Estate Group is to offer our tenants Class A amenities that keep their employees happy and comfortable,” Bergman said. “The addition of BetterSpaces is a continuation of that mission.”

For more information about the Bergman properties offering BetterSpaces programming click here.

Bergman Real Estate Group is a privately owned, full-service real estate investment and management company. With more than 33 years of history operating in New Jersey and other select markets, Bergman has earned a solid reputation as a reputable and trustworthy owner/manager. The company’s fully integrated platform includes acquisition, ownership, asset and property management, leasing, and construction supervision. Bergman, which has built its success on acquiring and successfully repositioning underperforming properties, currently owns and manages 22 office buildings comprising 2.25 million square feet.