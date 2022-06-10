Liquid Church Hosted “Kings & Queens Prom” for Teens and Adults with Special Needs

PARSIPPANY — Liquid Church, one of New Jersey’s fastest-growing Christian churches, hosted two Kings & Queens Prom experiences for teens and adults with special needs across the state.

The proms took place at Liquid Church’s Morris County Campus in Parsippany on Friday, June 3 as well as at the church’s new Mercer County Campus in Princeton.

Over 400 guests and 600 volunteers attended, including personal hosts called “buddies” who were tasked with providing guests with special needs one-on-one care throughout the evening.

“Over the past six years, we’ve had the honor of hosting 4,500 guests with special needs at these incredible prom events,” said Kristin Flynn, Outreach Director at Liquid Church. “This is our first time hosting the prom since the pandemic hit New Jersey in 2020, so we’re excited to welcome back hundreds of guests and give them the VIP treatment they deserve.”

Every guest of the Kings & Queens Prom entered this free event on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from friendly greeters and paparazzi photographers. Once inside, guests received the royal treatment, including a Beauty Bar with hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, karaoke, a delicious dinner, fun games, and a dance floor to dance the night away.

“At Liquid, we are passionate about serving families with special needs, and this prom season, we hosted not one, but two incredible prom experiences to give our guests with special needs the royal treatment,” said Tim Lucas, lead pastor and founder of Liquid Church. “Our heart is for every person with special needs to feel a sense of belonging and to be celebrated for their God-given gifts and abilities – rather than defined by their limitations.”

For past prom events, Liquid Church has partnered with the Tim Tebow Foundation as a host site for Night to Shine, which is a worldwide movement celebrating people with special needs.

Liquid Church is one of New Jersey’s fastest-growing Christian churches. Officially launched in 2007 by Lead Pastor Tim Lucas, the church’s vision is to “Saturate the State with the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” with seven physical campuses in Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, and Union Counties. Each week, about 5,000 people experience Liquid Church’s worship services in New Jersey and around the globe through Church Online. As part of its global outreach, Liquid provides clean drinking water to those in need, with hundreds of completed wells in Africa and Central America. CNN, FOX News, and TIME magazine have spotlighted Liquid Church’s innovative approaches to outreach and ministry.

