PARSIPPANY — David Michael Samuel III graduated from the Thomas R. Kline School of Law at Drexel University in Philadelphia on Monday, May 23, 2022.

He graduated with honors in Business and Entrepreneurship Law Concentration.

David is a member of the Parsippany High School Class of 2014, and Monmouth University Class of 2018 where he graduated Magna Cum Laude.

David is the son of Dr. Cynthia Samuel and the late Dr. David M. Samuel Jr.

