Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills Donates $4,500 to Parsippany PAL

PARSIPPANY — The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills presented a donation check in the amount of $4,500 to the Parsippany PAL.

“We are pleased and delighted to announce that The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills presented a donation check in the amount of $4,500.00 to the Parsippany PAL,” said Executive Director Sam Yodice. “This morning we hosted a check-presentation and a small ceremony to honor, recognize and thank the wonderful civic and cultural efforts of the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills” does in our community!

The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is a dynamic group of women of all ages and walks of life committed to volunteerism and service to the community. Our Club is involved in charitable, philanthropic, educational, and recreational activities and has made many contributions to Parsippany and to our state. The Club works in harmony with the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) and the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs (NJSFWC).





