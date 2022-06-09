Andrew Smith Jr., celebrates Eagle Scout of Honor

PARSIPPANY — The honor and distinction of the Eagle Scout rank can only be achieved through hard work and commitment to the ideals of the Scouting movement. The achievement is so rare, that only 5% of Scouts earn the Eagle rank. Since its introduction in 1911, the Eagle Scout rank has been earned by more than two million Scouts.

Once a Scout advances to Eagle Scout, they will remain an Eagle for the rest of their life regardless of age or participation in Scouting. Eagle Scouts are expected to set an example for other Scouts and to become the leaders in life that they have demonstrated themselves to be in Scouting. As such, they have disproportionately represented in the military, service academy graduates, higher education and academia, major professions, the clergy, business, and politics.

The pathway to Eagle can be described as a steep trail leading up to three peaks, the highest being that of Eagle Scout. Officially, the trail starts with the Tenderfoot rank and continues through Second and First Class ranks. Then, mountain climbing begins. The path is marked by merit badges, leadership responsibilities, service projects, and the practice of Scouting skills and ideals. The first peak reached is that of Star Scout, the second is Life Scout, and, finally, Eagle Scout.

On Sunday, May 22, Parsippany welcomed another scout who advanced to Eagle Scout, Andrew Smith Jr.

Andrew joined Scouts BSA Troop 72 – Parsippany in February of 2018. Since then he has earned the ranks of Scout, Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star, Life, and now the highest rank in scouting Eagle.

He has earned the required 13 Eagle Scout Merit badges plus 13 others for a total of 26 Merit Badges. His position of responsibility within his troop is to serve as the Den Chief; where he assists the leaders of Parsippany Cub Scout Pack 215.

Additionally, Andrew was welcomed into the Order of the Arrow (the national honor society of the BSA) in May of 2021.