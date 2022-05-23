Market Street Mission Hosts 8th Annual Fourth of July 5k Race For Recovery

MORRIS COUNTY — Are you looking for a fun way to celebrate the Fourth of July this year? Join the Market Street Mission for our annual 5K Race for Recovery! This year, we are offering both in-person and virtual event options. Click here to learn more and register.

The in-person race will be held on Monday, July 4, at the Central Park of Morris County. We are planning an exciting morning for all our runners and walkers who attend! Participants can choose to run our 5K Race, complete our 1–2-mile Freedom Walk, or bring your kids to join our Kids Fun Run and activities.

If you are more comfortable participating from home, we also have a virtual event planned for the 4th of July weekend (July 1st to 4th). You can register for the race and run from anywhere in the world!

A big part of the work we do at the Mission is our addiction recovery Life Change Program for men. Each year around the 4th of July, while we celebrate our country’s freedom, we also host this race to celebrate freedom from addiction. It is a powerful time for people to gather together to support the Mission and honor loved ones who have fought the battle against substance use.

If you are looking for a fun way to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend while also supporting the work of the Mission, come run with us! Click here to watch a recap of last year’s race to see the fun we have in store.

Established in 1889, the Market Street Mission is an experienced organization with a proven method of helping to fight alcoholism, substance abuse, hunger, and homelessness in northern and central New Jersey. As a private non-profit, they rely on the charitable support of compassionate donors to provide more than 110,000 meals and 30,000 nights of shelter per year across our three locations. For more information on their emergency services, free addiction recovery program, community counseling services, and thrift store click here.