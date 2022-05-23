Kenneth L Purzycki, 80, Passed Away

PARSIPPANY — Kenneth L. Purzycki passed away on May 21 due to complications from Lewy Body Dementia. March 16, 1942 – May 21, 2022.

He was born in Passaic on March 16, 1942, and grew up in the Lakeview section of Clifton.

He was a very hard-working person all of his life. He put himself through night school while working for Givaudan, earning his BS in Chemistry from Farleigh Dickinson University and his Masters in Organic Chemistry from Stevens Institute of Technology.

In 1961 he met the love of his life, Mary Kuchta. They married in 1963 and had two children. They moved to Lake Parsippany in 1970.

Kenneth quickly became actively involved in the town. For over 20 years he served in various positions as President, Vice-President, and trustee of the Lake Parsippany Property Owners Association. Additionally, he served on the Parsippany Board of Adjustments and the Planning Board.

He was involved with the Republican County Committee. Up until two years ago, he was a highly active member of the Parsippany Historical and Preservation Society.

For 40 years Kenneth worked for Givaudan-Roure as a fragrance chemist. As a fragrance chemist, he traveled the world collecting scents from plants and trees found in rainforests, mountains, and various other locations. He was awarded eight patents. Many of the scents he created are still used in various products, perfumes, and colognes.

He was a passionate traveler, fisherman, and birder. He spent his time flying model airplanes, woodworking, building robots, and collecting items that interested him.

Kenneth’s greatest love was spending time with his family. He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Mary, his two children Mary Sue (Matthew) Firpo and Kenneth W. (Marianne) Purzycki, his sister Diane (Stu) Creson, and four grandchildren Michael, Katie, James, and Cecilia.

Relatives and Friends are invited to attend his Funeral on Friday, May 27 at 9:45 a.m. from the Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road. (973)887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com.

His Liturgy of Christian Burial is to be offered at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church, 90 Whippany Road, Whippany, NJ 07981. Cremation: Private. Visiting hours are on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to the Lewy Body Dementia Association Donate – Lewy Body Dementia Association (Ibda.org) or Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Liburn, GA 30047