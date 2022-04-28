Parsippany-Troy Hills Named ‘Tree City’ For 46th Year

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio proudly announces that Parsippany has been named ‘Tree City’ for the 46th Year by the Arbor Day Foundation.

The Tree City USA program requires four components: forming a tree board or department, creating a tree-care ordinance, having an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance or proclamation. The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will hold an Arbor Day ceremony at Parsippany Town Hall, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard, starting at 10:00 a.m.

More than 100 New Jersey cities and towns have earned the designation. Some have been “Tree Cities” for decades and others only for a few years or less. Parsippany and Paramus are the only two New Jersey municipalities to earn the honor for 46 years — since the Arbor Day Foundation began awarding “Tree City” statuses in 1976.

“Tree City USA communities benefit from the positive effects that an urban tree canopy has year after year,” said Dan Lambe, the foundation’s chief executive. “The trees being planted and cared for by Parsippany-Troy Hills Township ensure that generations will enjoy a better quality of life.”

The 150th Arbor Day holiday is Friday, April 29. The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will hold an Arbor Day ceremony at Parsippany Town Hall, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard, starting at 10:00 a.m.

A free seedling giveaway will also begin at 12:00 Noon at Parsippany Parks & Forestry, One Knoll Drive, Lake Hiawatha. For more information call (973) 263-7254.