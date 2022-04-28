Market Street Mission Hosts National Day of Prayer Event

MORRIS COUNTY — The Market Street Mission will be hosting our annual National Day of Prayer event on Thursday, May 5. This year, the event will be held on the Morristown Green at noon. In case of inclement weather, we will meet in the Market Street Mission chapel at 9 Market Street in Morristown.

Please join us in person on the Green to hear from local pastors and leaders as we spend time in worship and lift up our country and community in prayer. If you cannot attend in person, you can find a live stream of the event on the Market Street Mission Facebook page by clicking here.

The National Day of Prayer was first signed into law by President Truman in 1952, and it stands as an annual event dedicated to intentional communal prayer.

This year’s national theme is “Exalt the Lord”, and we would love to have you join with the Market Street Mission to commemorate the day and pray for our nation and our neighbors in need. At the Mission, we believe in the power of prayer, and we see lives changed by God’s love every day. We could not do our work without your prayers and support!

Click here to download a 10-day prayer guide leading up to the National Day of Prayer event. You can also learn more on the National Day of Prayer website by clicking here.

The Market Street Mission is an experienced organization with a proven method of helping to fight alcoholism, substance abuse, hunger, and homelessness in northern New Jersey. As a private non-profit, they rely on the charitable support of compassionate donors to provide more than 110,000 meals and 30,000 nights of shelter per year among three locations.

For more information on their emergency services, free addiction recovery program, community counseling services, and thrift store click here