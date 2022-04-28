Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company Held Training Drill

PARSIPPANY — Members of the Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company (Parsippany District Two) conducted a multi-purpose training drill in the corporate park on Cranberry Road, on Monday, April 25.

This location is close to the Parsippany Jannarone Park Sports Fields. If you live near Clearview or Rustic Way you might have seen or heard them as they drilled on arriving quickly at an active fire scene, pumper and aerial ladder truck placement, hose deployment, and using aerial nozzles to supply elevated master streams of high-pressure water.

The techniques they practiced are often used to fight fires in Commercial or Industrial facilities. There are several Commercial and Industrial areas located within the Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company fire district.

Four new members participated in the drill.

If you are interested in joining Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company please contact any member or stop by the firehouse, located at One Rainbow Trail, Denville. For non-emergency call (973) 627-0184 any Monday evening.