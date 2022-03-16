Happy Birthday, Morris County!!!

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County was born 283 years ago – or was it before that?

It’s not that the centuries have made us forgetful. It’s a matter of which calendar you use and in what part of the world you live.

It was 1752 when England and its colonies, including New Jersey, switched from the Julian to the Gregorian calendar, moving our official birthday to March 15, 1739, from 1738.

Regardless, history records that Morris County was created by an act of the State Legislature on March 15, 1738/39, separating it from Hunterdon County, one of the state’s largest counties of the period. Named after Colonel Lewis Morris, then Governor of the Province of New Jersey, it originally included what are now the counties of Morris, Sussex, and Warren.

