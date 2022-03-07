PARSIPPANY — Saint Ann’s Annual Fish and Chips Dinner will be held at the Parish Center, 781 Smith Road, Parsippany, on Friday, March 25. Take-out dinners will be available from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sit-down dinners will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Advance sale tickets will cost $18.00 (Children $10.00). Tickets are available after Mass on March 12, 13, 19, and 20 and at the Church Office. Only limited tickets will be available on the day of the event, so please purchase tickets early.

Proceeds from the dinner will be used to aid the people in Ukraine.

Please call (973) 884-1986 for more information.